The Demon Girl Next Door Manga Returns From Hiatus on May 26
posted on by Egan Loo
The June issue of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine announced on Friday that Izumo Ito will resume her The Demon Girl Next Door (Machikado Mazoku) manga in the next issue on May 26. The manga went on hiatus last October due to health reasons. Houbunsha's Comic Fuz app is allowing readers to catch up with the story by adding the seven chapters that have not yet been compiled in print volumes.
【きららキャラット6月号】— まんがタイムきらら編集部 (@mangatimekirara) April 27, 2023
お待たせしました！
伊藤いづも先生「まちカドまぞく」
来月号から連載再開いたします。
前回までのお話を復習したい方は、
COMIC FUZでの話読みがオススメ→https://t.co/H7A0hHJHeI
単行本未収録の7話のうち、5話が公開済みで、
残り2話も近日アップ予定です！ pic.twitter.com/vFbS8B9XMu
Ito had long been suffering from an unspecified illness that severely impacted her stamina and vision, and made it difficult for her to draw manga for long periods of time. Her health led to several previous hiatuses for the manga, including in November 2019 and November 2021.
Ito launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2014. Houbunsha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in February 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it released the sixth volume on November 1. Seven Seas describes the manga:
One morning, fifteen-year-old Yoshida Yuko wakes up to discover she has sprouted demon horns and a tail! Not only that, she learns from her mom that she has supernatural powers and an important mission—to restore her family's glory by defeating the local magical girl. The magical girl in question is Chiyoda Momo, a student at Yuko's school. With strength that is only mediocre at best, Yuko's task to vanquish Momo will prove more challenging than she realizes in this topsy-turvy magical girl comedy.
The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. A second anime season titled Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme premiered on April 7, 2022. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the new anime and streamed it on HIDIVE.
Source: Manga Time Kirara Carat editors' Twitter account via Otakomu