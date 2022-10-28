The Demon Girl Next Door Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Next Year Due to Author's Health

Manga has gone on hiatus in previous years due to Ito's health condition

The December issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine revealed on Friday that Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga will go on hiatus until next year due to health reasons. The manga did not appear in the magazine this month.

Ito has long been suffering from an unspecified illness that has severely impacted her stamina and vision, and made it difficult for her to draw manga for long periods of time. Her health has led to several previous hiatuses for the manga, including in November 2019 and November 2021.

Ito launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in September 2014. Houbunsha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in February 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fifth volume on April 12. Seven Seas describes the manga:

One morning, fifteen-year-old Yoshida Yuko wakes up to discover she has sprouted demon horns and a tail! Not only that, she learns from her mom that she has supernatural powers and an important mission—to restore her family's glory by defeating the local magical girl. The magical girl in question is Chiyoda Momo, a student at Yuko's school. With strength that is only mediocre at best, Yuko's task to vanquish Momo will prove more challenging than she realizes in this topsy-turvy magical girl comedy.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. A second anime season titled Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme premiered on April 7. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the new anime and streamed it on HIDIVE .