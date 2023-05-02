Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

© 友藤 結・白泉社／「贄姫と獣の王」製作委員会

announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the television anime of's) manga on Wednesday. The English cast includes:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub . Jeremy Woods is the ADR engineer. Andrew Tipps is the mixer. Heather Walker is writing the English script.

The anime premiered on April 19 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia.

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff . Seishi Minakami ( A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is handling the series scrupts, and Shinya Hasegawa ( Revolutionary Girl Utena ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is the sound director, and Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

The group BIN performs the opening theme song "Saku no Nie" (Sacrifice During the New Moon), and the group GARNiDELiA performs the ending theme song "Only."

Yen Press is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being the next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

Tomofuji launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume in April 2022.

A spinioff manga began serialization in Hana to Yume in August 2022. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume in April 2022.

