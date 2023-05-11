×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo earns 5.9% rating

mamo
© TMS Entertainment, Discotek Media
The Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 30 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV April 30 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.0
Detective Conan NTV April 29 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 30 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
MIX Season 2 NTV April 29 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
One Piece Fuji TV April 30 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.6
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi April 30 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi April 29 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 29 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E April 29 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 29 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 29 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.8
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo April 28 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 17-23
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives