Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro earns 7.7% rating
The Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro anime film aired on NTV on Friday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.7% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK-E on Friday, May 5 at 9:40 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
|Fuji TV
|May 7 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|MIX Season 2
|NTV
|May 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|May 7 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 6 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|May 5 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
|TBS
|May 7 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Spy×Family (season 1 rerun)
|TV Tokyo
|May 5 (Fri)
|18:25
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 6 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)