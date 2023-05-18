Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 1-7

© TMS Entertainment, Discotek Media

Theanime film aired onon Friday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.7% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK-E on Friday, May 5 at 9:40 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)