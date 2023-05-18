News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro earns 7.7% rating

© TMS Entertainment, Discotek Media
The Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro anime film aired on NTV on Friday, May 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.7% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK-E on Friday, May 5 at 9:40 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
9.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV May 7 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.2
Detective Conan NTV May 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
MIX Season 2 NTV May 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.6
One Piece Fuji TV May 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi May 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi May 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Soreike! Anpanman NTV May 5 (Fri) 10:55 30 min.
2.1
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury TBS May 7 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
2.1
Spy×Family (season 1 rerun) TV Tokyo May 5 (Fri) 18:25 30 min.
1.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 6 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

