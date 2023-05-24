Final Fantasy XVI Game Posts Launch Trailer

Story featured in trailer

Square Enix unveiled the launch trailer titled "Salvation" for its Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 livestream on Wednesday. The trailer features story scenes from the game.





© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ©2020 YOSHITAKA AMANO

The game's Japanese cast includes:

The English cast includes:

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield

Logan Hannan as Joshua Rosfield

as Joshua Rosfield Charlotte McBurney as Jill Warrick (child)

Susannah Fielding as Jill Warrick (young adult)

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus Telamon

Nina Yndis as Benedikta Harman

Alex Lanipekun as Hugo Kupka

Stewart Clarke as Dion Lesage

David Menkin as Barnabas Tharmr

The game will launch on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and the game's website do not list a PC version.

Kenshi Yonezu will perform the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

The game's collector's edition in Japan and in the U.S. will include an art box, the game, a figure of Phoenix vs. Ifrit, a pins collection, a Steelbook case, a world map cloth, and an in-game Black Sword item. Other bonuses include the scholar's spectacles in-game item, a digital artbook, and a digital mini soundtrack. Early purchase bonuses of the digital version of the game include the following digital items: Braveheart weapon, Cait Sith charm, and scholar's spectacles. The game's deluxe edition in the U.S. includes the game, the Steelbook case, and the cloth map.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.