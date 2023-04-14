News
Final Fantasy XVI Game's 25-Minute 'State of Play' Video Previews Gameplay, Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sony began streaming a State of Play video for Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game on Thursday. Producer Naoki Yoshida hosts the 25-minute video, which explains the game's story, combat, adventuring, and Eikon fight mechanics, all set to gameplay footage. The video also reveals that Kenshi Yonezu will perform the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing." The video is available in both English and Japanese.
The game's Japanese cast includes:
- Yūma Uchida as Clive Rosfield (child)
- Yūya Uchida as Clive Rosfield (adult)
- Natsumi Fujiwara as Joshua Rosfield
- Megumi Han as Jill Warwick
- Hiroshi Shirokuma as Cidolfus Telamon
- Yasuhiro Mamiya as Hugo Kupka
- Akari Higuchi as Benedikta Harman
- Yūichi Nakamura as Dion Lesage
- Gotaro Tsunashima as Barnabas Tharmr
The English cast includes:
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield
- Logan Hannan as Joshua Rosfield
- Charlotte McBurney as Jill Warrick (child)
- Susannah Fielding as Jill Warrick (young adult)
- Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus Telamon
- Nina Yndis as Benedikta Harman
- Alex Lanipekun as Hugo Kupka
- Stewart Clarke as Dion Lesage
- David Menkin as Barnabas Tharmr
The game will launch on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and the game's website do not list a PC version.
The game's collector's edition in Japan and in the U.S. will include an art box, the game, a figure of Phoenix vs. Ifrit, a pins collection, a Steelbook case, a world map cloth, and an in-game Black Sword item. Other bonuses include the scholar's spectacles in-game item, a digital artbook, and a digital mini soundtrack. Early purchase bonuses of the digital version of the game include the following digital items: Braveheart weapon, Cait Sith charm, and scholar's spectacles. The game's deluxe edition in the U.S. includes the game, the Steelbook case, and the cloth map.
Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai (Final Fantasy XIV) is directing the game.
Sources: PlayStation official English YouTube channel, PlayStation official Japanese YouTube channel