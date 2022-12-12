Final Fantasy XVI Game Reveals Japanese, English Cast

Game launches for PS5 on June 22, 2023

Square Enix revealed the Japanese and English cast for its Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game on Friday.

The Japanese cast includes:

The English cast includes:

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield

Logan Hannan as Joshua Rosfield

as Joshua Rosfield Charlotte McBurney as Jill Warrick (child)

Susannah Fielding as Jill Warrick (young adult)

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus Telamon

Nina Yndis as Benedikta Harman

Alex Lanipekun as Hugo Kupka

Stewart Clarke as Dion Lesage

David Menkin as Barnabas Tharmr

The game will launch on June 22, 2023. It will launch for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31, 2023. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, trailers and the game's website do not list a PC version.

The game's collector's edition in Japan and in the U.S. will include an art box, the game, a figure of Phoenix vs. Ifrit, a pins collection, a Steelbook case, a world map cloth, and an in-game Black Sword item. Other bonuses include the scholar's spectacles in-game item, a digital artbook, and a digital mini soundtrack. Early purchase bonuses of the digital version of the game include the following digital items: Braveheart weapon, Cait Sith charm, and scholar's spectacles. The game's deluxe edition in the U.S. includes the game, the Steelbook case, and the cloth map.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is producing Final Fantasy XVI, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

Yoshida stated in June that the game was in its "final leg of development," with the game's development team focusing on polishing the game. Yoshida previously stated that "complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."

