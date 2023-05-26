Eternal Boys Anime's New Episode Previewed in Video

New episode opens in theaters in Japan on June 9

The official website for the original anime Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys began streaming a trailer on Friday for the anime's new episode titled Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys NEXT STAGE .

The episode will open in theaters in Japan on June 9. A special that recaps the story of Eternal Boys began screening in theaters on May 19 and will screen for two weeks.

© 満プロ / 永久少年プロジェクト

The anime premiered onon October 10 and aired for 24 episodes. streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story centers on the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen ( Eternal Boys ), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records is handling the theme songs, and coly is developing a spinoff novel game.

A manga adaptation began serializing in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine in April 2022, and the Human Academy Performing Arts College is collaborating with the project.

Sources: Eternal Boys anime's website, Comic Natalie



