The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Anime Previewed in 2nd Promo Video

somei performs opening theme for series premiering on July 7

The official website for the television anime of Hitsuji Yamada 's The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today ( Dekiru Neko wa Kyō mo Yūutsu ) manga began streaming the second promotional video for the show on Monday.

The site also revealed that somei will perform the show's opening theme song "Ureu Kado niwa Fuku Kitaru" (Fortune Comes to a Worried House).

© 山田ヒツジ・講談社／デキる猫は今日も憂鬱製作委員会

The anime will premiere on July 7 and will air onand' "Animeism" programming block.

The anime stars:

Susumu Kudo ( K , Coppelion ) is credited as chief director, while Katsumasa Yokomine (episode director on Coppelion , Hand Shakers , W'z ) is directing at GoHands . GoHands is also in charge of the series scripts, which Tamazo Yanagi ( Hand Shakers , Scar on the Praeter ) is writing. Takayuki Uchida ( Asa made Jugyō Chu! , Hand Shakers , Scar on the Praeter , W'z ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

When Saku took in a stray black cat, she never expected that he would become the equivalent of a housekeeping life partner. But Yukichi, a giant cat who towers over Saku, is not your ordinary feline. He takes great pride in his culinary skills, and a good sale at the supermarket always gets his whiskers twitching. Saku may not have her act together yet, but at least she has Yukichi!

Yamada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in August 2018. The manga began serialization in Monthly Shonen Sirius in October 2021.

