Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game's Trailer Shows New Gameplay

Closed beta test runs from June 8 to 28

Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for its Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game during the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday. The trailer shows new gameplay footage, and also reveals that the game's planned closed beta test will run from Thursday, June 8 to June 28.

Square Enix describes the game:

[ Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game will feature the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

Square Enix launched the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion remastered game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on Tuesday.

Square Enix released another smartphone game titled Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier in November 2021. The game will end its service on January 11.