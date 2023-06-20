Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters Toy Franchise Gets New Full 3DCG Anime on July 6

Epoch announced on Tuesday that its Sylvanian Families toy line will get a new, full 3DCG anime titled Sylvanian Families Freya no Go for Dream! ( Sylvanian Families : Freya's Go For Dream!), which will premiere on TOKYO MX on July 6.

The anime's cast includes:

Aya Yamane as Flare Chocolate

Saya Tanaka as Lyla Persia

Madoka Murakami as Ralph Walnut

Eriko Kadokura as Pauline Husky

Misaki Watada as Creme Chocolate

Hina Yomiya as Sally Manely

Other cast includes Naomi Ōzora as Coco Chocolate, Kenji Akabane as Frasier Chocolate, Kanae Itō as Teri Chocolate.

Uiko Miura is overseeing the series scripts, and also writing them with Rika Kihara and Mika Tanii. Swallowtails' Keiichiro Furuya and Kazuya Seki are providing the storyboards. Hinata Takano and Kaito Iwata are directing the CG.

Yuichi "masa" Nonaka is composing the music. Takumi Kodama is directing the sound at Headoff. Shinmei Kawahara is directing at LandQ studios

The 13-episode anime will premiere on July 6 at 7:22 p.m. (6:22 a.m. EDT) on the TOKYO MX channel, and will stream simultaneously on d Anime Store . The anime will then stream in other platforms on July 12.

Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment animated the franchise 's 2017 anime series, which received a second and third season in 2018 and 2019.

A new anime series for the franchise premiered in October 2022. The franchise 's first anime film titled Gekijōban Sylvanian Families: Freya Kara no Okurimono ( Sylvanian Families the Movie: A Gift From Freya) will premiere in Japan on November 23.

Japanese company Epoch created the original toy line in 1985. The franchise inspired a 1987 American animated series, as well as 1998 British stop-motion animated series. The franchise also inspired a three-episode Japanese CG anime video series in 2007. In the United States, the franchise is also known as Calico Critters .

Source: Anime! Anime!