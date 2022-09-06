Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters Toy Franchise Gets New Anime on October 6

The official website for Epoch 's Sylvanian Families toy line announced on Tuesday that the toys will get a new anime series that will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 6, and on Sun TV on October 9.

The new cast members include Aya Yamane as Flare Chocolate, Saya Tanaka as Lyla Persia, Madoka Murakami as Ralph Walnut, Eriko Kadokura as Melinda Cakebread, and Misaki Watada as Creme Chocolate. LandQ studios is animating the series.

Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment animated the franchise 's 2017 anime series, which received a second and third season in 2018 and 2019.

Japanese company Epoch created the original toy line in 1985. The franchise inspired a 1987 American animated series, as well as 1998 British stop-motion animated series. The franchise also inspired a three-episode Japanese CG anime video series in 2007. In the United States, the franchise is also known as Calico Critters .