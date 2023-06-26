Montreal's Otakuthon Hosts Voice Actors Ryotaro Okiayu, Kanae Itō; Musicians Anly, KANA-BOON, More Guests

Kubo is pure fluff, but it's the kind of fluff you want inside a squishy stuffed animal to hug or a throw pillow to prop your head on. ― Some romantic comedies look to push the envelope, break the mold, or purposefully challenge the conventions of their genre. Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is not one of those shows. It is more or less exactly what it says on the tin, and you can tell from episode on...