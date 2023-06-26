News
Montreal's Otakuthon Hosts Voice Actors Ryotaro Okiayu, Kanae Itō; Musicians Anly, KANA-BOON, More Guests
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Event takes place from August 11-13 at Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montreal
Montreal convention Otakuthon announced on its website that it will host the following Japanese guests at its 2023 event:
- Voice actor Ryotaro Okiayu (Kokushibo in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist, Kuchiki in Bleach)
- Producer, composer, and guitarist Shota Nakama (Final Fantasy, God Eater, Sonic the Hedgehog games)
- Rakugo performer and translator Cyril Coppini (Danganronpa V3; Trails of Cold Steel V3… games)
- Singer-songwriter Anly (“KARANOKOKORO” opening theme for Naruto, “Beautiful” for The Seven Deadly Sins)
- Rock ensemble KANA-BOON ("Silhouette" opening theme for Naruto, "Diver" for Boruto -Naruto the Movie-)
- Composer Arisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen, Beast Tamer)
- Composer Takahiro Obata (The Promised Neverland)
- Voice actress Kanae Itō (Lu Anon in Mobile Suit Gundam AGE, Suzuka Kurihara in Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya)
- America Zarigani comedy duo member and voice actor Yoshiyuki Hirai (Geki Honba in Inazuma Eleven, Taira Yoshiyuki in Prince of Tennis)
- Voice actor and VTuber Suguru Inoue (Shiranui Tomoya in Prince of Tennis, Matsumoto in The Garden of Words)
- VTuber Sister Claire
- VTuber Hoshikawa Sara
- VTuber Hanakoto Igusa
- VTuber Hagamachi Tsumami
- VTuber Chachabaru Charu
- VTuber group Enishin
The event will take place from August 11-13 at Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec. Otakuthon hosted its 2020 convention as a virtual event from August 15-16, 2020.
Source: Otakuthon's website