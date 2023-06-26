×
News
Montreal's Otakuthon Hosts Voice Actors Ryotaro Okiayu, Kanae Itō; Musicians Anly, KANA-BOON, More Guests

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Event takes place from August 11-13 at Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montreal

ryotaro_okiayu
Image via Aoni Production's website

Montreal convention Otakuthon announced on its website that it will host the following Japanese guests at its 2023 event:

The event will take place from August 11-13 at Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec. Otakuthon hosted its 2020 convention as a virtual event from August 15-16, 2020.

Source: Otakuthon's website

