The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The staff for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 television anime announced unveiled a new visual, new cast members, and the theme song artists for the anime on Tuesday.

© AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S3 Project

The new cast members include:

Ami Koshimizu as Nadia



Kōhei Amasaki as Fohl



Konomi Kohara as Atla



Maria Naganawa as S'yne



MADKID will perform the third season's opening theme song "SIN." Chiai Fujikawa performs the ending theme song "Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyū" (The Reason I Cannot Love You). Both artists return from both previous seasons of the anime.

The anime had its world premiere screening atearlier today. The anime will also have world tour premiere screenings in Paris, France and Austin, Texas in July; in Mannheim, Germany and Toronto, Canada in August; and then Tokyo, Japan in October. The anime will premiere in October.

Hitoshi Haga , who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, is the third season's new director. He is the series' third director after Takao Abo from the first season and Masato Jinbo from the second season. Keigo Koyanagi continues to write and supervise the series' scripts. Kevin Penkin also returns for the music, and Kinema Citrus returns for animation production.

Franziska van Wulfen and Sana Komatsu join Masahiro Suwa on designing the characters, and the previous seasons' chief animation director Kōta Sera is now credited for collaborating on the designs.

, the second season oftelevision anime series, premiered on thechannel on April 6, 2022. The anime was previously delayed, as it was initially slated to premiere in October 2021.is streaming the anime alongside the Japanese airing.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.

One Peace Books is releasing the original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

