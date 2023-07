Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 3-9

Atelier Marie can be clunky and might need you to be patient with its many peccadilloes. But also, it's a sweet, cozy sim game that reinforces the notion that everyone has a place in the world, and even the people in the dusty corners can be important. ― For 26 years, the Atelier series has delighted fans around the world with its comforting stories of charming alchemists working away in their little...