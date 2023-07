Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 10-16

Cyber Connect 2 tells fans to let Bandai Namco know if they want a .hack//IMOQ revival, and there's already a hashtag (#dothack). Plus, Gundam Evolution is shutting down just one year after its launch. Say it isn't so! ― Hi, everyone! As you read this, I'll be trying to assemble a new PC. I've had my new PC case (emblazoned with my favorite VTuber) taking up space in my room; I may as well put it and...