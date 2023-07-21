News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast for TenPuru Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The cast — under ADR Director Mike McFarland, producer Zach Bolton, scriptwriter Ben Phillips, mixer Gino Palencia, and engineer Victor Acosta — includes:
- Bradley Gareth as Akemitsu
- Kelly Greenshield as Yuzuki
- Molly Zhang as Tsukuyo
- Monét Lerner as Kiki
- Celeste Perez as Kagura
- Morgan Lea as Kurage
- Monica Rial as Nyagosuke
- Marianne Bray as Mia
- Monica Rial as Akemitsu (young)
- Kent Williams as Harukaze
The anime premiered on July 8 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series with English subtitles. Crunchyroll describes the series:
At a young age, Akemitsu was abandoned by his womanizing father. He was always told that men could never live alone, so to prove his father wrong, he vowed to live the single life. But when a chance encounter with a beautiful woman leaves him captivated, he realizes the outside world holds too much temptation. So, he decides to become a monk. There's just one problem: the temple is full of women!
Kazuomi Koga (Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Rent-A-Girlfriend) is directing the anime at Gekkō. Masato Katsumata (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie, The Dangers in My Heart) is designing the characters, and Yōhei Kashii (My One-Hit Kill Sister) is in charge of the series scripts. The five main female cast members are performing the show's ending theme song "Oidemase! Mikazukidera" as their respective characters.
BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English. Yoshioka (Grand Blue Dreaming) launched the ongoing manga on Kodansha's Comic Days manga app in September 2018.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)