Sand Land Anime Film Comes to N. America in 2024

Film holds world premiere screening at San Diego Comic Con on Friday

© バード・スタジオ／集英社 (c)SAND LAND製作委員会

The world premiere screening at this year's Comic-Con International San Diego for the anime film of'smanga revealed on Saturday that the film will be coming to North America in 2024. The event did not specify what company is distributing the film, or in what medium the film will be released (theatrically, digitally, home video, etc).

The Canadian premiere will screen at Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival , which takes place from July 20 to August 9.

TOHO will open the film in theaters in Japan on August 18. the film will have IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D screenings in Japan that will start on the same day as regular screenings on August 18.

The film will star:

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama , the creator of Dragon Ball Z !

Toshihisa Yokoshima (" Tales of Crestoria: The Wake of Sin ," " Amanatsu ," " Cocolors ," Dragon Quest games' sequences) directed the film at Sunrise , Kamikaze Douga , and Anima with Hiroshi Koujina ( Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis , The Vampire Dies in No Time , Grenadier) serving as the direction adviser. Hayashi Mori ( Cells at Work! Code Black , Drifting Home ) wrote the screenplay. Yoshikazu Iwanami directed the sound, and Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass , Ajin ) composed the music.

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

The manga is also inspiring an action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Source: Sand Land world premiere screening at San Diego Comic Con ( Egan Loo , Kalai Chik)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.