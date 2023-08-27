News
Migi & Dali Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members, October 2 Premiere
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the television anime of Nami Sano's Migi & Dali (Migi to Dali) manga announced the remaining seven members of the main cast and the October 2 premiere for the anime on Sunday. The newly announced cast members are:
Takashi Matsuyama as Osamu Sonoyama, the man who adopted Hitori
Sumire Morohoshi as Metry, Migi and Dali's mother
Kimiko Saitō as Micchan, the Sonoyama family's housekeeper
Romi Park as Reiko Ichijō, Eiji's mother
Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Akira Ichijō, Eiji's father
Akira Sekine as Karen Ichijō, Eiji's little sister
The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel and the Amazon Prime Video service (in Japan) on October 2 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, as well as other streaming services.
Sano (Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto) launched the manga in Kadokawa's harta magazine in July 2017. Kadokawa describes the story:
Under the table is the angel's secret.
The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.
The anime stars:
- Shun Horie as Migi
- Ayumu Murase as Dali
- Shintarō Asanuma as Shunpei Akiyama
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Maruta Tsutsumi
- Kengo Kawanishi as Eiji Ichijō
Mankyū (PUCHIM@S, DD Fist of the North Star, Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater) is directing the anime at Geek Toys, and is also in charge of the series scripts, as well as serving as sound director. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production. Ayumi Nishibata (Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and is also serving as chief animation director. Hiroko Sebu (I want to eat your pancreas) is composing the music.
The other staff members include:
- Assistant Director: Mamoru Enomoto
- Clothing Design: Emi Honda, Takayo Mitsuwaka, Nozomi Fujii
- Prop Design: Color & Smile
- Food Design: Recommendation
- Art Setting: Kiya Hirayoshi
- Art Director: Risa Wakabayashi
- Color Setting: Haruko Nobori
- 3D Director: Kōhei Ogawa (CompTown)
- Director of Photography: Mika Watanabe
- Editing: Masahiro Gotō
- Music Production: Flying Dog
- Sound Effects: Naoto Yamatani
- Sound Production: Bit Groove Promotion
Singer and songwriter Soraru and singer Rib performs the anime's opening theme song "Yūmagadoki" as the new unit Soraru to Rib.
Sano ended the manga in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.
Sources: Migi & Dali anime's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.