×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Migi & Dali Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members, October 2 Premiere

posted on by Egan Loo
Kotono Mitsuishi, Takashi Matsuyama, Sumire Morohoshi, Kimiko Saitō, Romi Park, more join cast

The official website for the television anime of Nami Sano's Migi & Dali (Migi to Dali) manga announced the remaining seven members of the main cast and the October 2 premiere for the anime on Sunday. The newly announced cast members are:

Kotono Mitsuishi as Yōko Sonoyama, the woman who adopted Hitori
migitodari_chara12
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Takashi Matsuyama as Osamu Sonoyama, the man who adopted Hitori

migitodari_chara10
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Sumire Morohoshi as Metry, Migi and Dali's mother

migitodari_chara3
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Kimiko Saitō as Micchan, the Sonoyama family's housekeeper

migitodari_chara1
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Romi Park as Reiko Ichijō, Eiji's mother

migitodari_chara8
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Akira Ichijō, Eiji's father

migitodari_chara7
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Akira Sekine as Karen Ichijō, Eiji's little sister

migitodari_chara5
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel and the Amazon Prime Video service (in Japan) on October 2 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, as well as other streaming services.

fsicrigaiaaubjd
©佐野菜見・KADOKAWA／ビーバーズ

Sano (Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto) launched the manga in Kadokawa's harta magazine in July 2017. Kadokawa describes the story:

Under the table is the angel's secret.

The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.

The anime stars:

Mankyū (PUCHIM@S, DD Fist of the North Star, Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater) is directing the anime at Geek Toys, and is also in charge of the series scripts, as well as serving as sound director. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the animation production. Ayumi Nishibata (Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and is also serving as chief animation director. Hiroko Sebu (I want to eat your pancreas) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

Singer and songwriter Soraru and singer Rib performs the anime's opening theme song "Yūmagadoki" as the new unit Soraru to Rib.

Sano ended the manga in November 2021. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in December 2021.

Sources: Migi & Dali anime's website, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives