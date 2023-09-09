×
News
Yorudon's Hyaku Jū Gattai Manga Ends

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launched on January 4 as part of Shueisha's "Bentame Project"

yorudon2
Image via Saikyō Jump magazine's Twitter account
© Yorudon, Shueisha
The October issue of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine published the final chapter of Yorudon's Hyaku Jū Gattai (Hundred Beasts Combination) manga on Monday.

The manga launched in Saikyō Jump magazine on January 4, as the first manga series of Shueisha's "Bentame Project" (a combination of the Japanese word "benkyō," which means "study," and the English word "entertainment").

The manga focuses on battles of animal combinations, and lets readers learn about the ecology of living things.

Shueisha then started publishing the Bentame Jump special-issue manga magazine on April 1. The magazine features educational one-shots and serialized manga from famous manga creators including Boichi (Dr. Stone), Ryūhei Tamura (Beelzebub), Taishi Tsutsui (We Never Learn), Tomohiro Hasegawa (Spring Weapon No. 1), and Haruichi Furudate (Haikyu!!). The magazine published its 2023 Summer issue on July 13. The magazine will have three total issues.

Source: Saikyō Jump October issue

