News
Original e-Sports Anime Our Rainy Protocol Reveals October 7 Premiere, Theme Song Artists
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The anime will premiere on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block, and will also stream on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services on October 7 at 25:30 JST (effectively, October 8 at 1:30 a.m.). The anime will then air on Miyazaki Broadcasting and BS Asahi on October 14. The anime will also stream on Prime Video, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, FOD, DMM TV, and other streaming services in Japan at a later date.
The anime's cast includes (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Kensho Ono as Shun Tokinoya
- Sora Amamiya as Yū Saegusa
- Inori Minase as Nozomi Inazuki
- Momo Asakura as Mio Tokinoya
- Ryohei Kimura as Akito Sendō
- Tomokazu Sugita as Ryūsei Nagamine
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mutsuki Naitō
- Kaede Hondo as Seshiru Satō
- Azumi Waki as Emiko Takanashi
The youth drama centers on the world of e-sports. Shun Tokinoya is a second-year high school student who started working at the e-sports café FOX ONE after his father's accidental death. However, it comes to light that FOX ONE is in a considerable amount of debt. In order to repay the debt, Shun and his friends enter the "Xaxxerion Championship" tournament to win the tournament's prize money.
Team KITSUNE is credited with the original work. Yasutaka Yamamoto (Servant × Service, Nekopara, Noblesse, Medalist) is the chief director and Daishi Katō (episode director for BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) is the director at animation studio Quad. Kotsukotsu is credited with the original story draft, and Katsuhiko Takayama (Aldnoah.Zero, The Future Diary) and Yamamoto are overseeing the series scripts. booota is the original character designer, and Kanna Hirayama is adapting those designs for animation. Satoru Kousaki and MONACA are composing the music.
Sources: Our Rainy Protocol anime's website (link 2), MoCa News