Original e-Sports Anime Our Rainy Protocol Reveals October 7 Premiere, Theme Song Artists

© Team KITSUNE／「ぼくあめ」製作委員会

Our Rainy Protocol

The official website for the original television anime ) revealed on Thursday its theme songs and October 7 premiere. Singerperforms the opening theme song "S9aiR" (pronounced as "Square"), andperforms the ending theme song "Another Complex."

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block, and will also stream on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services on October 7 at 25:30 JST (effectively, October 8 at 1:30 a.m.). The anime will then air on Miyazaki Broadcasting and BS Asahi on October 14. The anime will also stream on Prime Video, U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , Lemino , FOD, DMM TV , and other streaming services in Japan at a later date.

The anime's cast includes (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The youth drama centers on the world of e-sports. Shun Tokinoya is a second-year high school student who started working at the e-sports café FOX ONE after his father's accidental death. However, it comes to light that FOX ONE is in a considerable amount of debt. In order to repay the debt, Shun and his friends enter the "Xaxxerion Championship" tournament to win the tournament's prize money.

Team KITSUNE is credited with the original work. Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Nekopara , Noblesse , Medalist ) is the chief director and Daishi Katō (episode director for BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ) is the director at animation studio Quad . Kotsukotsu is credited with the original story draft, and Katsuhiko Takayama ( Aldnoah.Zero , The Future Diary ) and Yamamoto are overseeing the series scripts. booota is the original character designer, and Kanna Hirayama is adapting those designs for animation. Satoru Kousaki and MONACA are composing the music.

