Kogitsune Kanekiru's Re:Monster Isekai Light Novels Get TV Anime

A website launched on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Kogitsune Kanekiru 's Re:Monster light novel series. The website posted the anime's teaser promotional video and visual. The website also announced that Takuya Satō will voice the protagonist Gob-Rou.

© 金斬児狐・アルファポリス／リ・モンスター製作委員会

Haruyoshi Kobayakawa , the artist of the light novel's manga adaptation, also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

© 金斬児狐・アルファポリス／リ・モンスター製作委員会

Studio DEEN is in charge of animation, and GENCO is producing the anime.

Kanekiru initially posted the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website. AlphaPolis published the first volume in 2012, and the ninth volume in 2017. Yamaada illustrates the novels. AlphaPolis serializes Kobayakawa's ongoing manga adaptation monthly on its website, and will release the 10th compiled book volume on Friday.

Seven Seas publishes the manga adaptation, and will publish the seventh volume in English on October 31. Seven Seas describes the manga's story:

Tomokui Kanata has suffered an early death, but his adventures are far from over. He is reborn into a fantastical world of swords and magic-- as a lowly goblin! Not content to let this stop him, the now renamed “Rou” uses his new physical abilities and his old memories to plow ahead in a world where consuming other creatures allows him to acquire their strengths and powers.

The series also inspired a smartphone game of the same name where players take on the role of a goblin. The game launched on Android and iOS in February 2016.