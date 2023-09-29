Beyblade X Anime Gets Broadcast Release Outside of Asia in 2024

© Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, Posuka Demizu, BBXProject, TV TOKYO

andsubsidiary T-Licensing Inc. announced on Friday that the television anime of's project will get a "broadcast" release outside of Asia in 2024.

The companies are exhibiting the franchise at New York Toy Fair 2023 this weekend, and stated they are "leading the creation of a worldwide licensing program for the brand and are taking conversations for non-toy licensing categories, including apparel, back-to-school, party goods, food/snacks, publishing, QSR, collectibles, gaming, and apps."

The Beyblade X anime will premiere in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 6.

The anime stars Sōma Saitō as X Kurosu, Shūichirō Umeda as Bird Kazami, and Ruriko Noguchi as Multi Nanairo.

Beyblade series veteran Katsuhito Akiyama is credited as chief director for the anime, while Sotsu Terada ( Beyblade Burst Turbo , Beyblade Burst GT episode director) is directing the anime at OLM. Hikaru Muno ( High Card ) is credited for original series concept and scenario assistance, while Kazuho Hyodo ( ReLIFE , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is in charge of the series scripts. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) drafted the original character designs, while Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade: V-Force , Beyblade: Metal Fusion , Beyblade: Shogun Steel ) is adapting those character designs for animation.

Takara Tomy announced the Beyblade X project in March. Takara Tomy describes the project as the "4th generation," after the original 1999 Beyblade ( Bakuten Shoot Beyblade ), 2008's Beyblade: Metal Fusion ( Metal Fight Beyblade ), and 2015's Beyblade Burst .

Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ), Hikaru Muno ( High Card ), and Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) launched the Beyblade X manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine on June 15. Kawamoto and his younger brother Muno are credited with the original story, and Demizu is drawing the manga.

The manga's story centers on a young boy who aims to be a professional Beyblade player. He aims to get to X Tower, where professional Beyblade players gather. The manga will introduce new gears and abilities in playing Beyblade.

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike , the seventh and latest season of the Beyblade Burst anime series, premiered on Disney XD on April 3 at 3:00 p.m. EDT and on Hulu on May 8 in the U.S. Episodes are streaming on YouTube following the U.S. premieres. The anime also airs on the company's additional regional broadcast partners. The show will have 26 22-minute episodes.

Source: Press release