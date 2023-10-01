Let's Make a Mug Too Spinoff Anime Rokurō no Dai Bōken's Videos Reveal Staff

Spinoff debuts on DentalE app next spring

The official YouTube channel for dental app DentalE began streaming the second promotional video for the Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) spinoff anime Rokurō no Dai Bōken (Rokurō's Great Adventure) on Saturday. The video lists the anime's staff.

The first promotional video debuted in June, about a week after the anime's announcement:

Tsutomu Yabuki ( Happy Seven , Keitai Shoujo , Lesson of Darkness ) is directing the anime at Planet Studio. Mayumi Watanabe ( Freezing , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters and serving as the animation director. Kankurō drew the image board art. Masaki Okamoto is designing the creatures. Kazuto Koike returns from Let's Make a Mug Too on project planning. The in-story character Naoko Naruse from Let's Make a Mug Too is credited for the original work. Kouichirou Itou ( your name. , Weathering With You , Suzume ) and Saburo Omiya ( Happy Seven ) are the producers.

The anime centers on Rokurō, the mascot that character Naoko Naruse made within the Let's Make a Mug Too story, as he assists dentists and dental hygienists while delivering information on diets that prevent common dental diseases.

The anime will premiere exclusively within the app in spring 2024.

The first season of Let's Make a Mug Too , the television anime of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga of the same name, premiered in April 2021, while the second season premiered in September 2021.

The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture , Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . A separate manga adaptation for the anime launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website " Manga Cross " in January 2021. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara is writing the story for the new manga.