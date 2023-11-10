News
A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life Anime Casts Shigeru Chiba, Satoshi Hino
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudōki (A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life) light novel series revealed two more cast members on Friday. The characters will appear in the seventh episode on November 13.
The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 on the TOKYO MX channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.
The anime's cast includes:
- Kaito Ishikawa as Earth
- Daisuke Namikawa as Taichi Tanaka
- Reina Ueda as Fairy Queen
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Zwei
- Miho Okasaki as Milly
- Shiori Izawa as Ryū-chan
- Chitose Morinaga as Pikasha
- Ayaka Asai as Nora
- Tarō Kiuchi as Reiji
- Yusuke Shirai as Kazamine
- Naomi Ōzora as Rona
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Ward
- Mutsumi Kaneko as Myun
Yuichi Nakazawa (animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Welcome to the NHK, Accel World) is directing the anime at Maho Film. Touko Machida (Lucky Star, Show By Rock!! Stars!!, Wake Up, Girls!) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Watabe (Glass Fleet, Surgeon Elise) and Yūko Ōba (I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1) are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music.
saji is performing the opening theme song "Magic Writer," and Miho Okasaki is performing the ending theme song "Kibō no Recipe" (Recipe of Hope).
AlphaPolis' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:
A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!
AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. Shūya Rikudō launched the manga adaptation in 2014.
Source: A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life anime's website via Ota-Suke