Titan Manga Licenses Villain Actor Manga

Superhero manga launched in July 2022

Image courtesy of Titan Comics © Mikumo Seto, Kentaro Harada, Titan Comics

Titan Manga announced on Tuesday that it will publish Mikumo Seto and Kentarō Harada 's Villain Actor manga in English. The first volume goes on sale on June 11, 2024.

The company describes the story:

Perfect for fans of seinen and supernatural manga, this first volume sees Ayumu Mashiro transforming into Zero, the monstrous villain that once destroyed the world! Ayumu Mashiro has given up on his dream of being a hero and settled down into the mundane life of a police officer… until one day he transforms into the legendary villain known as Zero! Now a mysterious voice is guiding him as he's thrown into the battle between good and evil!

Seto and Harada launched the manga in July 2022 in Monthly Comic Zenon . Coamix shipped the third compiled book volume on October 20.



Source: Press release