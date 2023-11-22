Tsukihime Visual Novel Remake Debuts in English Next Summer

Original visual novel launched in 2000

Aniplex of America announced on Wednesday that the English release of Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- , the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, is heading to the west in summer 2024. The game will be available on the PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Aniplex of America previously streamed an English promotional video for the upcoming localization, which included the opening.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Switch in August 2021, and has sold 300,000 units as of January earlier this year.

The game features a different voice cast from the 2003 Lunar Legend Tsukihime television anime adaptation:

© Type-Moon

New characters and cast members includeas Noel andas Mario Gallo Bestino.

Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as the character designer. ReoNa performed the game's theme songs "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) and "Juvenile" with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable animated the opening.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The game was Type-Moon 's first visual novel, and is the group's first breakout hit. The game's story centers on Shiki Tohno, a boy who, after an accident, gained the power to see "lines" that allow him to trivially destroy or kill anything. After receiving help from a mysterious wandering mage to control this power, and recovering from the accident, he returns to a lonely household with his sister and his two maids. Shiki slowly awakens to his power, and becomes entwined in a twisted plot concerning a powerful vampire named Arcueid, as well as the dark secrets held by his schoolmate Ciel, his own sister Akiha, and the two maids Hisui and Kohaku.

Aniplex released the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch version of Type-Moon 's Mahōtsukai no Yoru ( Witch on the Holy Night ) visual novel game in the West in December 2022, marking the first time a Type-Moon visual novel has ever released officially with an English translation. Witch on the Holy Night was one of the first collaborations between Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi in the mid-90s, preceding their founding of Type-Moon . Initially a novel, Nasu and Takeuchi only showed the draft to friends and did not officially release it. Type-Moon eventually developed it into a visual novel with graphics by Hirokazu Koyama that shipped in April 2012, with two sequels planned. The game is inspiring an anime film by ufotable .