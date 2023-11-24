Hiroko Utsumi, MAPPA's Bucchigiri?! Anime Reveals Main Cast, January 13 Premiere in Main Trailer

The official website for director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA 's original anime Bucchigiri?! revealed the show's main cast and January 13 premiere in its main trailer on Friday. The below video has English subtitles.

The anime stars:

Kroi will perform the show's opening theme song "Sesame."

The "yankee x Arabian Nights" anime centers on Arajin Tomoshibi, who reunites with his previous best friend named Matakara Asamine. Their meeting kicks off a series of battles against strong opponents.

© 「ぶっちぎり?!」製作委員会

will stream the anime as it airs.

In addition to directing, Utsumi is credited with the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto , MAPPA , and TOHO . Takahiro Kagami is serving as character designer and one of the chief animation directors alongside Hiroyuki Saita and Kiminori Itō . Michiru Oshima is composing the music, and Hiromi Kikuta is the sound director.

Utsumi and MAPPA previously worked together on the Banana Fish anime. Utsumi has also directed such anime as Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer , and both seasons of the original anime Sk8 the Infinity .

