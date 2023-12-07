News
Metallic Rouge Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, January 10 Debut in Main Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the Metallic Rouge original television anime began streaming the anime's main promotional video on Thursday. The video previews DAZBEE's ending theme song "Scarlet" and Yu-ka's oepening theme song "Rouge." The video also reveals that the anime will premiere on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block on January 10.
The site also revealed a new visual.
The staff also revealed additional cast members including (character name spellings are not confirmed):
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jean Yunghart
- Yu Shimamura as Sara Fitzgerald
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Jaron Fate
- Yui Ogura as Jill Sturgeon
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Afdal Bashal
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Eden Vallock
- Atsushi Miyauchi as Ash Stahl
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Noid 262
Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at BONES. Yutaka Izubuchi (Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.
The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.