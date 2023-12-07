Metallic Rouge Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, January 10 Debut in Main Promo Video

New visual also revealed

The official website for the Metallic Rouge original television anime began streaming the anime's main promotional video on Thursday. The video previews DAZBEE 's ending theme song "Scarlet" and Yu-ka's oepening theme song "Rouge." The video also reveals that the anime will premiere on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block on January 10.

The site also revealed a new visual.

© BONES, Fuji TV

The staff also revealed additional cast members including (character name spellings are not confirmed):

© BONES, Fuji TV

will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon ) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop ) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei .

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.