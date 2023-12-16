Undead Unluck Anime's Latest Promo Video Reveals New Theme Song Artists for Show's 2nd Part

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed that Shiyui will perform the new opening theme "Love Call," and OKAMOTO'S will perform the new ending theme "Kono Ai ni Kanau Mon wa Nai" for television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga. Both themes will debut in the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) starting in January.

The anime's world premiere was held at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on October 1, before its television premiere on October 6. The anime is streaming on. The anime's English dub debuted on December 13.

Moe Kahara stars as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura voices Andy.

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase is directing the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Queen Bee performs the current opening theme song "01," and Kairi Yagi performs the current ending theme song "know me..."

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.