Oblivion Battery Baseball TV Anime Reveals Staff, More Cast, April 2024 Debut

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video, seven more cast members, the staff, and the April 2024 debut for the television anime adaptation of Eko Mikawa 's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga. The anime will air on TV Tokyo and other channels. Update: MAPPA lists the anime with the English title Oblivion Battery .

The event also revealed a visual:

The new cast includes:

Yōhei Azakami as Aoi Todo



Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shunpei Chihaya



Yuuki Kaji as Taro Yamada



Yoshitaka Yamaya as Kazuki Tsuchiya



Takeo Ōtsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto



Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita



Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima



Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , Handa-kun ) is in charge of series composition, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers , Triage X ) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa ( Dance Dance Danseur ) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

The anime stars:

Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine

as Haruka Kiyomine Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 16th volume on August 4, and will release the 17th volume on January 4.

