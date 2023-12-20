God's Game We Play Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, More Cast, Staff, Theme Songs & Artists, April 2024 Debut

Kadokawa unveiled the first promotional video, additional cast, more staff, and April 2024 premiere for the television anime of Kei Sazane 's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "NewGame" by AliA . Hina Tachibana , who voices the character of Pearl Diamond in the series, will perform the ending theme song "I'm GAME!"

The newly announced cast are:

Hina Tachibana as Pearl Diamond

Kanna Nakamura as Nel Reckless

Ami Koshimizu as Miranda

The anime stars:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Fay

Akari Kitō as Leoleshea

©2024 細音啓,智瀬といろ/KADOKAWA/神飢え製作委員会

The anime's additional staff are:

Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II , Overlord III ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS ( Call of the Night , Hanebado! ). NTL is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe from Frontier One is the character designer, and Gin from Busted Rose is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!

Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' seventh volume shipped on July 25.

A manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 21.

Sources: God's Game We Play anime's website, press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.