Shadowverse Flame Anime's New Arc Starts in April 2024

The official website for the Shadowverse Flame anime revealed on Saturday that the anime will start its seventh cours (quarter of a year) in April 2024 with the "Ark" arc (the new arc could also be spelled "arc" or "arch," the official romanization is not available yet). The site also revealed a new visual and promotional video for the upcoming arc. The new arc will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

Shadowverse Flame , the second anime in Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game franchise, premiered the fifth cours on July 8 with the title Shadowverse Flame: Seven Shadows Arc . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs. The show's 25th episode (the 75th overall episode of Shadowverse Flame ) aired on Saturday.

The Shadowverse Flame anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. The anime's fourth cours , titled "World Ranking arc," ended in March 2023 with the anime's overall 50th episode.

The Shadowverse anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters. The first season centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game " Shadowverse ." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others.

The second season depicts the coming of age of the protagonist Light Tenryū and his friends via the Shadowverse .