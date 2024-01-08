Godzilla Minus One Wins Best International Film at Georgia Film Critics Association Awards

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla

The Boy and the Heron

The Georgia Film Critics Association awarded's new film in's, Best International Film in its 2023 awards.'s, or literally) film was the runner-up for the Best Animated Film category.

Godzilla Minus One was also nominated for Best Picture and The Boy and the Heron for Best International Film. Oppenheimer won the former, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won the latter.

The song "Peaches" by Jack Black , John Spiker , Eric Osmond , Michael Jelenic , Aaron Horvath from The Super Mario Bros. Movie was nominated for Best Original Song, but lost to the song "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell from Barbie .

Godzilla Minus One has been shortlisted for the Visual Effects category at the 2024 Oscars. This is the first time a Japanese film has made the shortlist for the Visual Effects award at the Academy Awards. The Critics Choice Awards nominated Godzilla Minus One for Best Foreign Language Film.

Godzilla Minus One opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

Ryunosuke Kamiki plays protagonist Kōichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe plays heroine Noriko Ōishi. (The two also lead the cast of NHK 's ongoing weekday morning series Ranman.) Other cast members include Yuki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , and Kuranosuke Sasaki .

The film opened in U.S. theaters on December 1, and earned US$11,419,975 in its first three days to rank #3 in the U.S. box office in its opening weekend. The film has the highest opening weekend for a foreign film in the United States in 2023, surpassing the US$10.1 million opening weekend earnings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc in March. The film has become the highest-earning live-action Japanese film in North America.

Yamazaki is the director and writer, and is also credited for visual effects. Yamazaki has primarily directed live-action films, including the Always: Sunset on Third Street , Returner , and Parasyte films, but has also directed CG films such as Stand By Me Doraemon .

Source: The Georgia Film Critics Association's website