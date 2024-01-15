Val x Love's Ryosuke Asakura Launches New Manga on February 9

Asakura to launch Anastacia no Ikita 9-kakan manga

The February issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Ryōsuke Asakura will launch a new manga titled Anastacia no Ikita 9-kakan (Anastacia's 9 Days of Life) in the magazine's next issue on February 9.

Image via Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine's website © Square Enix

The manga's tagline in the image above says, "9 days until the 'last hope' gets murdered."

Asakura recently ended the Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai (I Want to Be Exposed by the Shikizaki Sisters) manga in April 2023. The manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in June 2023.

Asakura's Val x Love ( Ikusa x Koi ) manga ended its serialization in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in March 2023. Square Enix published the manga's 16th and final volume in May 2023.

Asakura launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in December 2015. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and will release the 16th volume on March 19.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in November 2020.