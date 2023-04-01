Ryōsuke Asakura's Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai Manga Ends

Manga launched in 2021

© Ryōsuke Asakura, Shueisha

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's(I Want to Be Exposed by the Shikizaki Sisters) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 6.

The manga is about Tarō Yamada, who runs a detective office. He slips on a banana peel and is reincarnated as the younger brother of three beautiful sisters who died on the same day. He spends his days surrounded and loved by the sisters, while he investigates to find out their secret.

Asakura launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the fourth volume on February 17.

Asakura's Val x Love ( Ikusa x Koi ) manga ended its serialization in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on March 10. Square Enix will publish the manga's 16th and final volume on May 11.

Asakura launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in December 2015. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and released the 13th volume in December 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in November 2020.