Val x Love's Ryōsuke Asakura Launches New Manga on December 2

Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai harem romcom series focuses on younger brother, 3 older sisters

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ryōsuke Asakura is launching a new manga titled Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai (I Want to Be Exposed by the Shikizaki Sisters) in the magazine's first 2022 issue on December 2. The magazine teases the manga as a reincarnation harem romantic comedy involving a younger brother and older sisters. The manga centers on Yamada, a former freelance detective who reincarnates as the younger brother of three big-breasted older sisters.

Yen Press is publishing Asakura's Val x Love ( Ikusa x Koi ) manga, and it describes the story:

Gotta flirt to save the world!! High schooler Takuma Akutsu is terrified of human contact and just wants to live a quite life. Too bad he doesn't have a choice in the matter when nine Valkyrie sisters come barging into his home! They've tasked him with raising their level to fight off the monsters threatening humanity--and how will he do that, exactly...? By gettin' down & dirty to the max!!!

Asakura launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2015, and the 13th compiled book volume shipped on August 11. Yen Press will release the manga's 10th and 11th volumes in November.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in November 2020.