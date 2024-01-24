News
Crunchyroll Announces The Witch and the Beast Anime's English Dub Cast, Premiere
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll revealed on Wednesday that it will release an English dub for the anime adaptation of Kōsuke Satake's The Witch and the Beast (Majo to Yajū) manga on Thursday.
The cast includes:
- Xan Cramer as Ashaf
- Rowan Gilvie as Guideau
- Lydia Mackay as Ione
- Kelly Greenshield as Marie
- Kent Williams as Narrator
Jeremy Inman will serve as voice director, Samantha Herek as producer, James Cheek will adapt the script, Gino Palencia will be audio mixer, and Zachary Davis will serve as audio engineer.
The anime premiered on TBS and BS11 on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll also held the anime's world premiere screening at Anime NYC on November 17.
Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:
It all started with the 17 "Origins," whose powers were passed down to individuals who still exist around the world today. A man carrying a coffin and a girl with the eyes of a beast appear in a town. The girl was once cursed by a witch and now searches for her in order to undo the curse. Is the witch who appears before them the quarry they've been searching for? And how can the curse be undone? This quest for revenge against an evil witch begins rolling when the beast captures the witch. This magnificent and intense dark fantasy begins now!
Satake launched the manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. The manga went on hiatus in January 2023 and has not yet returned. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and released the 10th volume in English on February 2023.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)