Kōsuke Satake's The Witch and the Beast Manga Continues Hiatus

Satake still recovering from poor health

© Kōsuke Satake, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Majo to Yajū

The April issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that's) manga will continue its hiatus , as Satake continues to recover from poor health. The magazine will announce when the manga will return at a later date.

The manga went on hiatus in January, and was scheduled to resume serialization in the magazine's April issue.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Guideau: a feral girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features and a coffin strapped to his back. This ominous pair appears one day in a town that's in thrall to a witch, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way…

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume in English on February 28, and will release the 11th volume on October 10.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation.