The Witch and the Beast Anime's Teaser Trailer Reveals Main Cast, Staff, January 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kōsuke Satake 's The Witch and the Beast ( Majo to Yajū ) manga began streaming on Thursday an English-subtitled teaser trailer, and the video reveals the main cast, staff, and January 2024 premiere.

The website also unveiled a visual:

©Kousuke Satake, KODANSHA/“The Witch and the Beast” Production Committee

The anime stars Yō Taichi as Guideau (pictured above on right) and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ashaf (left).

Takayuki Hamana ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroya Iijima ( Afro Samurai ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere on TBS and BS11 .

© Kōsuke Satake, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Guideau: a feral girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features and a coffin strapped to his back. This ominous pair appears one day in a town that's in thrall to a witch, who has convinced the townsfolk she's their hero. But Ashaf and Guideau know better. They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way…

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 10th volume in English on February 28, and will release the 11th volume on October 10.

