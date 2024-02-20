×
News
Some of 18th Seiyu Awards' Winners Announced

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Toshio Furukawa, Eiko Yamada, Akemi Okamura, Nozomu Sasaki honored

The organizers of the 18th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Awards and the Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi Awards on Tuesday.

Merit Awards

Award for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Toshio Furukawa
Agency: Aoni Production
Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam (Kai Shiden), Dragon Ball (Piccolo), One Piece (Portgas D. Ace)
Eiko Yamada
Agency: 81 Produce
Roles: Anne of Green Gables (Anne Shirley), Little Women (Josephine "Jo" March), Dragon Ball Super (Mai)
Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi Awards

Award for the seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Akemi Okamura
Agency: Mausu Promotion
Roles: One Piece (Nami), Lovely Complex (Risa Koizumi), Porco Rosso (Fio)
Nozomu Sasaki
Agency: Inspire
Roles: Yū Yū Hakusho (Yüsuke Urameshi), Akira (Tetsuo Shima), The Legend of the Galactic Heroes (Julian Mintz)
The awards ceremony, which will reveal the full list of awardees, will be held on March 9. Starting in 2023, the categories of "Best Lead Voice Actor," "Best Supporting Voice Actor," and "New Voice Actor" are no longer separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."

Source: Press release

