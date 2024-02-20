News
Some of 18th Seiyu Awards' Winners Announced
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Toshio Furukawa, Eiko Yamada, Akemi Okamura, Nozomu Sasaki honored
The organizers of the 18th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners of the Merit Awards and the Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi Awards on Tuesday.
Merit AwardsAward for the seiyū who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Agency: Aoni Production
Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam (Kai Shiden), Dragon Ball (Piccolo), One Piece (Portgas D. Ace)
Agency: 81 Produce
Roles: Anne of Green Gables (Anne Shirley), Little Women (Josephine "Jo" March), Dragon Ball Super (Mai)
Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi AwardsAward for the seiyū who has been active in every field including acting
Agency: Mausu Promotion
Roles: One Piece (Nami), Lovely Complex (Risa Koizumi), Porco Rosso (Fio)
Agency: Inspire
Roles: Yū Yū Hakusho (Yüsuke Urameshi), Akira (Tetsuo Shima), The Legend of the Galactic Heroes (Julian Mintz)
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Source: Press release