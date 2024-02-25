How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff

The staff for the television anime of Nana Aokawa 's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer ( Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi ) manga announced on Monday the main cast for the show along with the staff.

Mikako Komatsu plays Suo, a woman who works at a crossdressing bar. Komatsu previously played Suo in the manga's promotional video.

Image via Comic Natalie © 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Aoi Yūki plays Fuji, Suo's cool, lethargic co-worker.

Nao Tōyama plays Kohaku, Suo's blonde co-worker who plays an arrogant character type at work.

Shunsuke Takeuch plays Tokiwa, a college student who is invited to his first blind mixer by his classmate Suo.

Shun Horie plays Tokiwa's childlike friend Asagi, who is invited to the mixer.

Gakuto Kajiwara plays Tokiwa's friend Hagi who goes to mixers with him to get friendly with girls.

Kazuomi Koga ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , Mahjong Soul Kan!! , Pokémon XY ) is directing the show. Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Arakawa Under the Bridge , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of the series scripts. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the series' music. Ashi Productions ( The tale of outcasts ) is animating the series.

Square Enix Manga has licensed the series, and it publishes it on Manga UP! . The company describes the story:

College student Tokiwa gets invited to a mixer by his female classmate Suo. But when he arrives with his friends, they're greeted by three dazzlingly handsome men?! But as the two groups get to know each other, they find themselves getting closer in unexpected ways.

Aokawa debuted the manga on pixiv in March 2020 and on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in February 2021. The manga's sixth compiled volume shipped on October 12.

Source: Comic Natalie