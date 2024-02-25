×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff

posted on by Anita Tai
Mikako Komatsu, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Aoi Yūki, others star in Ashi Productions series

The staff for the television anime of Nana Aokawa's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer (Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi) manga announced on Monday the main cast for the show along with the staff.

Mikako Komatsu plays Suo, a woman who works at a crossdressing bar. Komatsu previously played Suo in the manga's promotional video.

gokon1
Image via Comic Natalie
© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Aoi Yūki plays Fuji, Suo's cool, lethargic co-worker.

gokon2
Image via Comic Natalie
© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Nao Tōyama plays Kohaku, Suo's blonde co-worker who plays an arrogant character type at work.

gokon3
Image via Comic Natalie
© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Shunsuke Takeuch plays Tokiwa, a college student who is invited to his first blind mixer by his classmate Suo.

gokon4
Image via Comic Natalie
© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Shun Horie plays Tokiwa's childlike friend Asagi, who is invited to the mixer.

gokon5
Image via Comic Natalie
© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Gakuto Kajiwara plays Tokiwa's friend Hagi who goes to mixers with him to get friendly with girls.

gokon6
Image via Comic Natalie
© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

Kazuomi Koga (The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, Mahjong Soul Kan!!, Pokémon XY) is directing the show. Deko Akao (Komi Can't Communicate, Arakawa Under the Bridge, The Case Study of Vanitas) is in charge of the series scripts. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the series' music. Ashi Productions (The tale of outcasts) is animating the series.

Square Enix Manga has licensed the series, and it publishes it on Manga UP!. The company describes the story:

College student Tokiwa gets invited to a mixer by his female classmate Suo. But when he arrives with his friends, they're greeted by three dazzlingly handsome men?! But as the two groups get to know each other, they find themselves getting closer in unexpected ways.

Aokawa debuted the manga on pixiv in March 2020 and on Square Enix's manga website Gangan Online in February 2021. The manga's sixth compiled volume shipped on October 12.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives