Bentame Jump Educational Manga Magazine Returns With New Manga

Image via Amazon © Shueisha

The April issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine and this year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed new manga that will launch in the spring 2024 issue of Shueisha 's Bentame Jump magazine, which will ship on March 15. The titles include:

A new serialization for Seiji Hayashi 's I'm From Japan

's Ryō Nakama 's new manga Kotobadō , set in a world ruled by words, and centering on protagonist Hajime Hadō, who sets out toward Tokyo with dictionary in hand

In addition, Boichi 's ( Dr. Stone ) Karada no Fushigi (The Mysteries of the Body), Ryūhei Tamura 's ( Beelzebub ) Pyramid no Himitsu (Secrets of the Pyramids), Taishi Tsutsui 's ( We Never Learn ) Kantan Recipe (Simple Recipes), and Haruichi Furudate 's ( Haikyu!! ) Inu to Eigo (Dog and English) manga will relaunch in the new issue with the respective titles Jintai Rescue Tankentai -Visceris Voyage- (Human Body Rescue Expedition -Visceris Voyage); Xebec-chan wa Kamitsukitai ; Wako, Chako, Yōko no Fuwa Recipe (Wako, Chako, and Yōko's Light Recipes); and Inu Eigo (Dog English).

Hayashi previously drew the I'm From Japan ( Jimoto ga Japan ) manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2018-2020. MANGA Plus published the manga in English digitally. The manga inspired a television anime series in April 2019. Hayashi's Ichigoki's Under Control!! ( Ichigōki! Sōjūchū ) manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in November 2022, and ended in April 2023. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both released the manga in English.

Nakama launched the High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku ( Kōkōsei Kazoku ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2020, and ended it in February 2023. Viz Media and MANGA Plus both published the series in English digitally.

Shueisha launched the Bentame Jump (a combination of the Japanese word "benkyō," which means "study," and the English word "entertainment") magazine in April 2023. The magazine releases new issues quarterly. The manga features educational one-shots and serialized manga from famous manga creators, and is aimed at "all elementary and middle school kids who love curiosity, and all grown-ups who haven't forgetten their curiosity!" The magazine was originally intended to only have three issues, but the spring 2024 issue launching on March 15 will be the fourth issue.