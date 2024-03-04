Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy Manga Ends

Image courtesy of Viz Media ©Koyoharu Gotouge, Natsuki Hokami, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's April issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published on Monday the final chapter of Natsumi Hokami's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy manga based on the " Kimetsu Gakuen! " spinoff anime shorts of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The manga's sixth and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on April 4.

Hokami ( Hell Warden Higuma ) launched the manga in August 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fifth volume on December 4. The manga features the characters from the manga in a school setting and in super-deformed style.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the series:

Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps are facing their greatest challenge yet: school life!

Four " Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen " Valentine's Day-themed shorts premiered in February 2021.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime will premiere in spring.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- , the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime and the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc , opened in Tokyo on February 2 as part of a World Tour.