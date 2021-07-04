Demon Slayer's 'Kimetsu Gakuen' Spinoff Anime Shorts Get Manga

This year's 31st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the "Kimetsu Gakuen" spinoff anime shorts based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will get their own manga series.

The new manga, titled Kimetsu Gakuen! , will debut in the September issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on August 4. Natsuki Hokami ( Hell Warden Higuma ) will draw the manga, and the manga will feature the characters in super-deformed style.

The four "Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen" Valentine's Day-themed shorts premiered on February 14. The shorts feature the characters from the manga in a school setting.

The characters Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the shorts will appear in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) video game as playable characters (designs for game pictured at right).

Gotouge launched the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. The series was followed up by the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film in October 2020. The franchise's new television anime, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen (Entertainment District Arc), will premiere this year.

