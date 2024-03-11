Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Fulland of Water and Light Game Confirmed for Switch

Bushiroad announced on Sunday during the GA FES 2024 event that the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Fulland of Water and Light ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka: Mizu to Hikaru no Fulland ) game will be an action role-playing game developed for Nintendo Switch in Japan. The game will feature a new original story by light novel author Fujino Ōmori .

Image via PR Times © 大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会, bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

Bushiroad unveiled the game in January. Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Battle Chronicle ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle ) battle action role-playing game is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game was originally slated to launch in 80 countries simultaneously including Japan last May but launched on August 24 after a delay. It is now available for PC, iOS, and Android devices.

The fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) anime titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) will debut in fall.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Press release via Gematsu