Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose Light Novels End with 13th Volume

Light novels launched in 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Shūichi Nimaru, Kadokawa

The 12th volume of Shūichi Nimaru 's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series revealed on March 8 the 13th volume will be the final one.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation in April 2021.

The anime starred Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Inori Minase , Ayane Sakura , Saori Ōnishi , and Nobunaga Shimazaki .

Nimaru launched the light novel series with illustrations by Ui Shigure in June 2019, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the sixth volume on February 10 with a drama CD. Ryō Itō has been serializing a main manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since November 2019, and Kadokawa published the second volume with another drama CD. A spinoff manga titled Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come : Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō launched in the February issue of Monthly Comic Alive magazine in January 2021.



Source: Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come volume 12





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.