Puniru wa Kawaii Slime TV Anime Reveals Visual, Main Staff

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Maedakun 's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime (Puniru is a Cute Slime) web manga series revealed on Saturday the show's main staff and visual.

Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime manga's Twitter account © まえだくん／小学館

Yūshi Ibe ( Tearmoon Empire ) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters.

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan 's " Shūkan Coro Coro Comics " (" Weekly Coro Coro Comics ") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on January 26.