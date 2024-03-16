News
Puniru wa Kawaii Slime TV Anime Reveals Visual, Main Staff
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Maedakun's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime (Puniru is a Cute Slime) web manga series revealed on Saturday the show's main staff and visual.
Yūshi Ibe (Tearmoon Empire) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters.
The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.
Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on January 26.
Sources: Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web