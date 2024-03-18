GKIDS Licenses Mamoru Hosoda's 4 Catalog Films for Theatrical, Home Releases

﻿© 2006 TOKIKAKE Film Partners

Summer Wars

Wolf Children

GKIDS

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Boy and The Beast

announced on Monday that it has acquired the North American distribution rights to's, andfilms.andwill enter' catalog immediately, whileandwill enter the catalog next year. The films are planned for new theatrical and home video releases.

GKIDS has previously released Hosoda's later two films Mirai and BELLE , and also previously handled the theatrical release of Summer Wars in the United States.

Bandai Entertainment previously released The Girl Who Leapt Through Time on DVD in 2008, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2011. Funimation later acquired the rights to the film and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2016 and 2022.

Funimation previously released Summer Wars , Wolf Children , and The Boy and The Beast on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

