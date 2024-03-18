News
GKIDS Licenses Mamoru Hosoda's 4 Catalog Films for Theatrical, Home Releases
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
GKIDS announced on Monday that it has acquired the North American distribution rights to Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and The Beast films. Summer Wars and Wolf Children will enter GKIDS' catalog immediately, while The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and The Boy and The Beast will enter the catalog next year. The films are planned for new theatrical and home video releases.
GKIDS has previously released Hosoda's later two films Mirai and BELLE, and also previously handled the theatrical release of Summer Wars in the United States.
Bandai Entertainment previously released The Girl Who Leapt Through Time on DVD in 2008, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2011. Funimation later acquired the rights to the film and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2016 and 2022.
Funimation previously released Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and The Beast on DVD and Blu-ray Disc.
Source: Press release